Public schools showcase breadfruit at lunch

This month’s local product being featured in school lunches is ulu, or breadfruit.

The Department of Education is including the starchy fruit in a wrap made with kalua pork, spinach and salsa.

This is part of the DOE’s Aina Pono Farm to School program which will incorporate more fresh, local food on school menus.

Last year, the DOE incorporated local beef and bananas into the lunches.

‘Ulu-licious Wraps

Serves 12

Ingredients:

•2 pounds pork butt

•2 ⅛ teaspoon Hawaiian salt

•1 teaspoon liquid smoke

•¾ cup + 3 ½ tablespoons water

•1 pound frozen spinach

•1 pound breadfruit

•12 pieces (8 inch) tortilla

Directions:

1.Season pork with Hawaiian salt and liquid smoke.

2.Cover with foil.

3.Steam for 6 hours at 350° F degrees.

4.Shred pork.

5.Save liquid from pork.

6.Drain excess liquid from frozen spinach, and heat.

7.Cut breadfruit into ½-inch cubes and steam till fully cooked.

8.Place pork and spinach into tortilla and top with breadfruit.

9.If you are pre-wrapping burrito, heat after wrapping. If serving open faced, heat prior to assembling.

Nutrition information for ‘Ulu-licious Wraps, per serving (1 piece): 366 calories; 20.4 g fat (7.4 g saturated); 28.5 g carbohydrate; 4.4 g fiber; 15.3 g protein; 718 mg sodium.

(Nutrient values are estimates only. Variations may occur due to product availability and food preparation. Nutrient levels may vary based on methods of preparation, origin, and freshness of ingredients, etc. Value of the menu item is listed in grams (g) of carbohydrates rounded to the nearest whole number. While we do our best to ensure accuracy, we make no representation or warranty regarding the information contained in this document. Although we are providing nutritional information for our menus, the information in this document is for informational purposes only. No information, services or materials offered shall be construed as or understood to be medical advice or care.)