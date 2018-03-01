Rainbow Wahine shutout Longwood in Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament

The University of Hawai’i softball team (7-7, 0-0 Big West) shutout Longwood, 2-0 on Day Two of the Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament on Thursday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. UH pitcher Brittany Hitchcock earned her 17th complete game shutout of her career while Nicole cranked her third home run of the season. It was UH’s second shutout win of the season.

Hitchcock improved to 4-3 overall, firing all seven innings in the win. She scattered five hits and gave up three walks while picking up a pair of strikeouts. With the win, Hitchcock moves into No. 6 alone in UH history with 54 career wins. She moves ahead of Kym Weil (1993-95) who recorded 53 wins. Hitchcock is now trails No. 5 Brooke Wilkins (1994-95) who recorded 58 in just two seasons.

The ‘Bows took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Rachael Turner led the frame of with a sharp single to rightfield. Pinch runner Courtney Hiruko advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a groundout to short. Cheeks Ramos followed by drilling a double to the leftfield fence to easily score Hiruko from third for the early lead.

In the bottom of the sixth Nicole Lopez gave the ‘Bows an insurance run as she launched a solo home run over the leftfield fence. She is now tied for the team lead in homers with Callee Heen with three this season. It marked Lopez’s 20th home run of her career. UH led 2-0 after six complete innings.

Longwood’s Sydney Backstrom suffered the loss, dropping her record to 3-3 this season. She allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in six innings of work.

The Texaco Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament continues on Friday with a four-game slate, capped by Hawai’i taking on East Carolina at 6:30 pm at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.