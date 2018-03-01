Rainbow Warrior football schedule dates finalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West released its 2018 football schedule Thursday which includes dates for the University of Hawai’i’s eight conference games. The announcement completes the Rainbow Warriors’ 2018 schedule, however, national television may move dates to Thursdays or Fridays of that week.

The schedule includes 13 games – seven home and six road – in head coach Nick Rolovich‘s third season at the helm. For the third consecutive year, the Rainbow Warriors will open on the road with a conference game at Colorado State, Aug. 25 in Fort Collins, Colo.

Date Opponent

Aug. 25 at Colorado State*

Sept. 1 Navy

Sept. 8 Rice

Sept. 15 at Army

Sept. 22 Duquesne

Sept. 29 at San Jose State*

Oct. 6 Wyoming*

Oct. 13 at BYU

Oct. 20 Nevada*

Oct. 27 at Fresno State*

Nov. 3 Utah State*

Nov. 17 UNLV*

Nov. 24 at San Diego State*

* denotes Mountain West game | Home games are in bold

Following that game, UH will play four straight non-conference opponents – Navy (Sept. 1), Rice (Sept. 8), at Army (Sept. 15), and Duquesne (Sept. 22) – before returning to league play at San Jose State (Sept. 29) and versus Wyoming (Oct. 6)

UH heads into the second half of the schedule by closing out its non-conference slate with a road game at BYU (Oct. 13) followed by five consecutive league games – Nevada (Oct. 20), at Fresno State (Oct. 27), Utah State (Nov. 3), UNLV (Nov. 17) and at San Diego State (Nov. 24). UH’s only bye week is Nov. 10.

The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of the highest-ranked of the two divisional champions on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Hawai’i will open and close the regular season on the road for the first time in school history. In fact, UH will finish the season on the road for just the second time ever (2014 at Fresno State). In addition, UH’s conference opener marks just the third time the Warriors will open the season with a conference opponent on the road (1986 at Air Force; 1991 at Wyoming).

A total of seven of UH’s 13 opponents appeared in bowl games last year – Colorado State (Gildan New Mexico), Navy (Military), Army (Lockheed Martin Armed Forces), Wyoming (Famous Idaho Potato), Fresno State (Hawai’i), Utah State (NOVA Home Loans Arizona), and San Diego State (Lockheed Martin Armed Forces).

The scheduling format for the 12-member Mountain West consists of five intra-divisional games and three cross-divisional contests. Today’s announcement represents the first phase of the 2018 football schedule process. MW national television partners CBS Sports Network and ESPN will now initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of particular games to Thursdays and Fridays. That will be followed by the identification of network outlets and kick times, along with the picks for regional partner AT&T SportsNet, Stadium, and Spectrum Sports.

