Rainbow Warriors fall on the road to sharp-shooting UC Davis

TJ Shorts II scored 21 points, and UC Davis beat Hawaii 70-59 in its final home game of the season Thursday night.

UC Davis can now earn at least a share of the Big West Conference title with a win at UC Irvine Saturday in the regular season finale.

The Aggies built a 15-point lead in the first half, leading 36-21 at intermission, and cruised home.

Michael Thomas and Sheriff Drammeh hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get Hawaii within 11, 40-29 with just under 17 minutes to play, but Shorts hit a pair of free throws, then fed A.J. John for a 3 to push the lead to 16 points.

Shorts was 8-for-8 shooting from the line, dished four assists and made four steals for the Aggies (20-9, 11-4). Siler Schneider added 16 points, Joe Mooney 14 and John contributed 11.

Thomas finished with 13 points and Gibson Johnson contributed 12 for Hawaii (16-12, 7-8).

Freshman guard Drew Buggs missed the entire second half and appeared to have his right wrist wrapped after playing 16 minutes in the first half.

The ‘Bows will close out their regular season on Saturday at Cal State Fullerton.