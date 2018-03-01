Reports outline police misconduct on Maui, Kauai



Two new reports are outlining police misconduct on Kauai and Maui.

Police departments are required to submit the reports to the legislature each year.

There were more than a dozen incidents in Maui Police Department’s report for 2017. They include officers who tested positive for drugs, abuse, and various failures to perform duties.

In one incident, a police officer refused to escort a person to retrieve belongings when a protective order was in place. That officer was suspended for a day.

On Kauai, there were five misconduct incidents, although according to the report, one incident was unfounded.

The most serious offense led to an officer being terminated. In that case, the report says the officer committed a crime and was untruthful.

In another incident, a field training officer failed to properly supervise his recruit, resulting in injuries to the recruit.

The reports do not identify the officers. There have been multiple attempts make those names public, but all have failed.

View the reports for: