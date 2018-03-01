Witnesses wanted in Nuuanu murder investigation



CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help finding witnesses to a murder.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at around 2 a.m., Masashi Hirose was found unconscious and lying on the road across from Nuuanu Valley Park.

The 40-year-old was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle that was driving in the area at the time of the incident.

Hirose was 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or text “CS808” plus your message to 274637 or CRIMES.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.