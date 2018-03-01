Witnesses wanted in Nuuanu murder investigation

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help finding witnesses to a murder.
On Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at around 2 a.m., Masashi Hirose was found unconscious and lying on the road across from Nuuanu Valley Park.
The 40-year-old was taken to a hospital and later died.
Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle that was driving in the area at the time of the incident.
Hirose was 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or text “CS808” plus your message to 274637 or CRIMES.
You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.
CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.