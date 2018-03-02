Attorney claims officers caught on video dunking man’s head in urinal



An attorney says there is clear proof against several Honolulu police officers who are accused of misconduct against a homeless man.

Myles Breiner is representing the victim, Sam Ingall.

Four HPD officers are at the center of an FBI investigation into the alleged incident.

Breiner was contacted by Ingall, who is now an inmate at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The homeless man violated drug probation and has been in prison since the alleged incident.

“I went out to see Sam. I was frankly shocked at the story he told,” Breiner said.

Breiner says Ingall was using a restroom in the Keeaumoku area in early February when four police officers walked in.

The officers checked Ingall’s record and found a bench warrant for his arrest for violating HOPE probation.

Breiner says the officers told Ingall he wouldn’t get arrested under one condition: he had to lick the urinal.

“He refused to touch the urinal,” said Breiner.

Breiner says the officers dunked his head in the urinal, with Ingall’s urine still in it, and flushed repeatedly.

Breiner says there’s video footage of it happening, and FBI agents paid Ingall a visit in jail to show him.

“He wants the officers punished, certainly. It sends a terrible message to the community. Just because you’re homeless, you should be a target for abuse?” Breiner said.

The officers have had their police powers restricted since Chief Susan Ballard learned of the allegations last month.

Attorney Megan Kau, who represents one of the officers, says the FBI has yet to do a sit-down interview with her client.

In a statement, Kau said: “We have not been provided with any accusation or statement about what did or did not happen.”