Base ‘Bows turned back by LMU in game 2

HONOLULU – Late-game errors and a little nudge from Mother Nature turned the tide against the University of Hawai’i baseball team (5-4) on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium, as Loyola Marymount (3-7) rallied from a two-run deficit to defeat the Rainbow Warriors for the second straight game.

After the Rainbow Warriors locked up a 2-0 lead for two innings, the Lions first reached the board in the top of the sixth, as Nico Decolati was able to convert a leadoff single into an unearned run on a Hawai’i error, slicing the UH advantage to just one run.

A second miscue in the eighth bit the Warriors, asEthan Lopez scooped a bases-loaded play in the eighth but missed the mark home on the throw, allowing two scores to cross the plate for the first LMU lead of the night.

A still-wind evening came to a quick ending in the ninth, as the light breeze turned to a steady northeastern stream just before Nick Sogard sent a high-arching ball into right field, pushing the hit beyond the wall for the 4-2 lead that would stand to the final out.

Gaining the early advantage, catcher Tyler Murray led off the third with a single through the left side, moving to second on a Jedd Andrade sacrifice bunt. Center fielder Dylan Vchulek made it count for the ‘Bows with a patient at-bat, netting an RBI single through the left side.

Right fielder Adam Fogel followed with a leadoff double in the fourth – his fifth of the year – chalking up the second Hawai’i run on Dustin Demeter‘s long sacrifice fly to center field.

Keeping the Lions at bay early, starter Dominic DeMiero tossed 7.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits and three walks, while striking out four. Freshman Cade Smith (0-1) takes the loss for the ‘Bows.

The Rainbow Warriors and Lions return to action on Saturday at 6:35 p.m., as Hawai’i looks to overcome Loyola Marymount’s 2-0 advantage in the series.

#HawaiiBSB