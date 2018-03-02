Man charged with attempted murder after woman brutally beaten in Waianae

A man has been charged for allegedly beating a woman in Waianae.

The incident allegedly occurred in the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 1, in a parking lot along Farrington Highway.

According to police sources, a 31-year-old woman was beaten in the head with a hammer.

She was hospitalized in critical condition, her jaw broken and several teeth knocked out.

The suspect, Kristopher Kalani, 30, was charged Friday afternoon. Sources say the two were in a relationship.

Court records show Kalani was previously sentenced to prison in 2008 after being convicted of first-degree assault.

Even though that incident happened more than a decade ago, the victim’s family says Kalani’s recent arrest serves as a painful reminder.

“It was as if you took a knife and reopened the wound that was sealed over the years, so it kind of felt like it all happened again,” said Brandon Saballa.

Saballa’s older brother, Alexander, was beaten by Kalani in 2006.

Kalani admitted in court that he hit Alexander Saballa in the back of the head. The man was in a coma for about four months before he died.

“I was a teenager when that happened to my brother, and to think it happened again,” said Saballa.

Kalani was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The state Department of Public Safety says he was released on Jan. 1, 2017 after serving his maximum sentence.

Prosecutors tried to convict him of manslaughter, but said there were no witnesses willing to testify, so they had to settle for the lesser charge.

The Saballa family is hoping that witnesses testify this time.

“It all goes back to that phrase, ‘If you see something or know something, then say something.’ It helps to get the justice that is needed, because other than that, it’s just going to be lives swept under the rug. He took my brother’s life. That should already have been enough,” Saballa said.

Kalani remains in custody, unable to post $200,000 bail.