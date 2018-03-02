Matautia leads (2) Hawaii past (13) Concordia-Irvine

HONOLULU – The second-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team had little trouble with No. 13 Concordia-Irvine of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Friday in the first of two non-conference matches at the Stan Sheriff Center. Set scores were 25-15, 25-13, 25-21.

The Rainbow Warriors (10-2), which boasts the nation’s No. 2 ranked offense, hit .443 for the match and were led by sophomore Austin Matautia, who had a match-high 15 kills along with 10 digs for his second career double-double. The ‘Ewa Beach, O’ahu native hit .440 and served three of the team’s six aces. Opposite Rado Parapunov added 11 kills, hitting .556.

The Eagles (8-7) were led by Raymond Barsemian’s 11 kills.

UH held CUI to .193 hitting for the match and tallied nine blocks. Setter Joe Worsley, the shortest player on the court, had a match-high four blocks along with middle blocker Dalton Solbrig, who also posted six kills, hitting .462.

In Set 1, the Warriors reeled off five straight points, including consecutive overpass kills by Patrick Gasman, for an 8-3 lead. The lead stretched to 15-9 at the media timeout and after a pair of Matautia kills, Hawai’i led 20-12. The sophomore finished with nine kills in the set as UH recorded only two errors in 32 attempts, hitting .531 as a team.

The Hawai’i lead was 6-2 to start Set 2. A 5-0 run made it 13-7 and a 6-0 run gave UH a 22-10 lead. The Warriors posted four blocks and three aces in the set while hitting .458 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

In Set 3, the Warriors used a 10-1 run, including Matautia’s second and third aces of the match during an eight-point surge, for a 16-6 lead. The Eagles pulled within 22-19 but the Warriors closed out the match with back-to-back kills by Brett Rosenmeier, who finished with five kills in only one set of action.

The teams play again on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

#HawaiiMVB