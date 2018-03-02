Police seek armed suspect behind 7-Eleven robbery

Honolulu police are asking the public for help after an armed suspect robbed a 7-Eleven on Waialae Avenue.

It happened at around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.

Police say the man brandished a handgun, took the cash drawer and cigarettes, and fled.

He is described to be between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, and 140 to 160 pounds with a medium build.

He was wearing a blue flannel shirt, jeans, dark shoes, a black baseball cap, maroon mask, and has tattoos on both his hands.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit a tip online here.

