Proposal to reduce bulky trash pileups by adding pickup fee gets mixed reviews

From moldy mattresses to car seats and old baby toys stacked several feet high on sidewalks, bulky trash items are piling up around Oahu.

In some areas, these large piles sit for weeks.

Recently, unsightly stacks of rubbish littered Hawaii Kai neighborhoods.

Councilman Trevor Ozawa is calling for action.

“They need to pick this stuff up faster,” Ozawa said. “It’s been, in some cases, months, and we continue to get an influx of complaints, and we haven’t seen action until today. We’re seeing some of the areas in my district picked up.”

The city did pick up a large area of trash on Hawaii Kai Drive, near the shopping center, but a mile up the road, there were still several more piles blocking the sidewalks.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell addressed the issue directly in his budget for 2019.

“We’re proposing a call-in of bulky-item pickup in a bill we’ll be submitting with our budget,” Caldwell said, “and that we’re going to charge for it being picked up, and we picked the number of $10 per cubic yard.”

The proposal would require people to call in or log on to a website and list exactly what needs to be picked up. Only the items listed would be collected.

The details still need to be worked out, but the mayor says it’s clear something needs to be done.

“We need to figure out how we’re going to charge and what is the best way and who measures, the resident or the city, and when do you pay, before or after,” Caldwell said. “We surely don’t want people to dump their stuff in the neighbor’s yard, or dump it down the street in the bushes either.”

But the idea of a fee for the service gets mixed reviews.

“I personally wouldn’t have a problem with that if the items were getting picked up right away,” said Hawaii Kai resident Heather Pabon.

Pabon said she lived on the mainland before she came here and said that’s how it was done.

“Any other time you wanted to dump or you needed to get rid of something, you had to call and you had to pay,” Pabon said.

“Absolutely not,” Ozawa said. “It’s something that our constituents, especially in east Honolulu, feel that their property taxes should already cover. It’s a core service.”

The mayor is also proposing a $5 fee for garbage pickup each month. The fee would cover the gray, blue, and green refuse containers.

Anyone needing an additional container would have to pay an additional $2.50 per container.

How the $5 fee would be collected is still being decided. If it is approved by the city council, the fee would go into effect in January.

“I think if there’s a cost associated with garbage, that perhaps it will get people to act differently, just like when you have to pay more for gas. You get more fuel-efficient vehicles,” Caldwell said.