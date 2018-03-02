Rainbow Warrior starting DT Moala transfers to Utah

Another departure from the University of Hawai’i football team was made official Friday.

Sophomore starting defensive tackle Viane Moala is heading to the University of Utah, the school announced.

The 6’7″ 270 lb. American Samoa native made 8 starts during his two seasons in Manoa, racking up 50 tackles with 6.5 for a loss, and 4 blocked kicks.

Moala, who was thought of by many to be one of the Rainbow Warriors’ top NFL prospects, joins fellow former starters Dru Brown (QB), Dylan Collie (WR), and Keala Santiago to transfer this offseason.

The Rainbow Warriors open spring practice Wednesday, March 21st.