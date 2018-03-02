UH Manoa reaches agreement to resolve Title IX compliance review



The University of Hawaii is revising its policies to respond to sexual harassment and sexual violence allegations.

UH Manoa reached a voluntary resolution agreement (VRA) with the U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights (OCR) to resolve a Title IX compliance review that began in 2013 and involved Title IX cases from 2010 through 2016.

Read the full voluntary resolution agreement here.

Title IX states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Since the review began, the university has taken actions to address its Title IX obligations through changes to procedures, organizational structure, and resources.

It created a system-wide Office of Institutional Equity and a Title IX Office at UH Manoa to improve its ability to effectively respond to and support students and employees.

According to the university, the VRA marks its commitment to improve by outlining specific steps the school has taken and will take in the future.

“We have made tremendous strides, and the federal review guided much of that work along the way. But it is an ongoing process, and ultimately, this is not just about being compliant, but doing what’s right for our community to create a campus environment that is safe for all,” said interim UH Manoa chancellor and UH president David Lassner.

The requirements are:

Review, revise and provide notice of its policies and procedures used to address sexual harassment, so they are consistent with Title IX requirements, and conduct a comprehensive review of any published materials to ensure internal consistency. Provide training regarding revised policies and procedures to “responsible employees,” university employees and contracted persons who are directly involved in investigating and/or resolving reports of sex discrimination for the university. Conduct campus climate surveys relating to sexual harassment and sexual violence and report results to OCR. Submit to OCR documentation of its centralized system for tracking and recording complaints, reports, investigations, interim measures and resolutions of student, employee and third party conduct that may constitute sexual harassment or sexual violence. Contact student complainants and student respondents who were involved in reports and complaints of sexual harassment and sexual violence, from August 2013, to October 2017, to provide them with the opportunity to request that the university review any specific concerns they may have about the processing of their reports or complaints.

OCR will monitor the university until it completes its obligations under the VRA. Click here for more information.

In 2014, the U.S. Dept. of Education released the names of 55 colleges and universities that were under Title IX sexual abuse investigation. That list included the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

University officials said the school was picked for proactive compliance review, and not under audit based on a complaint.