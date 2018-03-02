UH softball rallies to top ECU

HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i softball team (8-7, 0-0 Big West) battled back to defeat East Carolina, 5-3 on Day Three of the Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament. Dana Thomsen earned a complete game win on Friday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. On offense, Britnee Rossiled UH at the plate going 2-for-3 with a run scored,Cheeks Ramos went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored and Heather Cameron was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored.

Thomsen improved to 4-4 on the season and earned her fourth complete game win of the season. She allowed three runs on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

In the top of the second inning, ECU’s Meredith Burroughs launched a solo home run over the leftfield fence for the early 1-0 lead.

But the ‘Bows answered right back in the bottom of the second, posting three runs to take a 3-1 lead. Callee Heen led off the frame with a walk and Heather Cameron followed with a double to the right-centerfield gap. Cheeks Ramos then drove in both runners with a single up the middle that deflected off the diving shortstop’s glove. Jenna Kumabe kept things going with a single hit through the leftside of the infield to push Ramos to third. Danielle Garcielita then drove in Ramos with an RBI-fielder’s choice hit to second. Later Bree Soma hit a grounder to second, but the second baseman threw home to gun down Kumabe who was trying to score. East Carolina got out of the inning with a unassisted ground out to first. Hawai’i led 3-1 after two complete innings.

The Pirates (6-11) got one run back in the third to trail with an RBI single by Tate McClelland to cut their deficit to 3-2.

ECU then tied the game at 3-3 on a solo home by Anna Epling in the top of the fourth.

Hawai’i responded scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Britnee Rossi led off with a single to first. Garcielita then executed a sacrifice bunt to puch Rossi to second. Bree Soma followed with an RBI single to left-center to drive in Rossi for what proved to be the winning run. On the play, Soma hustled into second on a fielding error on the centerfielder. Soma moved to third on a ground out to first and Lopez drove in Soma with a single to left-center to give UH a two run lead after four innings.

East Carolina’s Erin Poepping took the loss, throwing the first four innings. She allowed all five runs on seven hits with three walks and a strikeout. Mary Williams tossed the final two innings, giving up a hit.

The Texaco Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament continues with four games on Saturday, March 3 at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Hawai’i will play in the final game of the day at 5:00 pm against UTEP.

