Victims’ families rally for stiffer penalties for drivers convicted of negligent homicide

Harsher penalties for those convicted of negligent homicide.

That’s what family and friends of three Oahu men killed in hit and run crashes are hoping for.

Loved ones of Kaulana Werner, Jonah Ragsdale and Daniel Mole lined up along Farrington Highway to wave signs and raise awareness. They all told KHON2 they do not want another family to have to bury their loved one.

Dozens from leeward Oahu stood in the rain Friday afternoon, all of them connected by tragedy.

“It’s not right, the boys were all in their 20s and snuffed out. We shouldn’t be burying our kids,” Ed Werner said.

Kaulana Werner, Daniel Mole and Jonah Ragsdale were all killed in separate hit and run crashes.

Werner was killed in 2016 while crossing the street in front of his home in Nanakuli.

Mole and Ragsdale died last week after a car hit them while they were changing a tire on the side of the road in Makaha.

The suspects in both cases fled the scene.

“No family should have to go through this, these boys were young. They had so much ahead of them,” Keala Ragsdale, Jonah’s sister, said.

“Losing a child is the most devastating thing you can ever feel, I deal with this every day,” Werner said.

The suspects were arrested and charged with negligent homicide.

The current maximum penalty is 10 years in prison but the victims loved ones are pushing for two proposals in the state legislature that would extend the prison term for those convicted of first-degree negligent homicide, including someone who did not stop to render aid.

“If they can stiffen the penalty, that should make you think twice at least getting behind the wheel,” Werner said.

The families told KHON2 they wont stop until change is made.

“I love my brother so much. I would do anything for him, if he was here or not, and if this is what I have to do to support him or do what I can for him, then I’m going to be here,” Ragsdale said.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s heartbreaking at the same time, but what we got to do is just keep putting the hammer to the nail,” Werner said. “Drive with aloha. That’s all we ask for.”

One of those bills is headed to the House floor next week for a vote.

Be sure to stay with KHON2 for updates as it moves through the legislature.