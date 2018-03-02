Women reportedly hit by open-air tour bus wheel while crossing Kalakaua Ave.



Three women were rushed to the hospital Thursday night following a crash on Kalakaua Avenue.

It happened at 10:15 p.m. in the Royal Hawaiian Avenue intersection.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the women, ages 62, 67, and 86, were apparently hit by the rear wheel of an open-air tour bus while crossing the street.

They were treated by paramedics and hospitalized in serious condition.

Royal Hawaiian Avenue was shut down from Kalakaua to Kuhio avenues as emergency crews responded to and cleared the scene.