If you damage city property, should you pay for it?

If you damage city property, be ready to foot the bill.

That’s if a proposal before the Honolulu City Council is passed.

The proposal was just introduced last week and would amend the current ordinance relating to damage to public property.

If the measure passes, anyone who damages city property which results in the property being partially or completely closed, could be billed the cost to fix it.

This proposal comes after someone destroyed bathroom sinks at Waialae Beach Park in Kahala.

Within hours of being repaired, the sinks were vandalized again.

Over the last three years, city crews have dealt with hundreds of cases of vandalism at city parks but the measure applies to any city-owned property including beaches, buildings and recreational areas.

People we spoke with support the idea.

“I think it’s a great idea, they should have to pay for it. It’s a shame that people like you and me come to the park and we come to use the restrooms and they’re always damaged,” Kent Reisdorff said.

“If I come to the beach and I want to use the public restroom, public facilities, and it’s not in working order, it’s not fair to me or any other beach goers,” Pamela Benedon said.

However some people feel tracking down those responsible and enforcing the ordinance would be a challenge.

“It’s not an easy fix to this. It’s not like there’s going to be a security guard standing there day and night trying to make sure it doesn’t get damaged. You got to be realistic about it too,” Reisdorff said.

“Sometimes it might even be like kids who are just around here and they think they’re having fun so it might be a way to teach them a lesson or if they can’t pay, having them come and help with the restorations and fix it up,” Benedon said.

If this proposal passes, those who caused the property damage could also be billed for administrative expenses.

We’ll let you know when council members take the issue up for a vote.