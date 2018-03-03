Rainbow Wahine fall on Toeaina’s senior night

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team (12-17, 5-11 Big West) concluded its 2017-18 regular season by dropping a 67-61 contest to visiting Cal Poly (17-11, 11-5 Big West) on Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine will enter the BWC tournament next week as the No. 8 seed and play against the No. 5 seed in the opening round. The Mustangs solidified the No. 2 seed with the win and will be granted a double-bye, sending them directly to the semifinals of the tournament.

The first quarter iron wasn’t kind to the ‘Bows, managing just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting, and trailed at one point by 16 at 19-3. The second quarter proved to be different as UH strung together a 19-4 run, bringing the game to an eventual tie at the half, 31-31.

The two squads traded buckets in the third stanza with UH taking its first lead of the game at 38-37, with 7:22 on the clock, after a pair of made free throws by senior guard Sarah Toeaina

CP built its lead to six at 49-43, but UH trimmed it down to three in the closing minute and half of the quarter. Sophomore guard Julissa Tago capped it off with a buzzer-beater inside the arc for a score of 50-47.

The Mustangs maintained their lead through the last 10 minutes, as UH was only able to pull within one-point on two separate occasions, never taking the lead, and succumbing to the eventual final.

Toeaina finished with a team-high 19 points as she battled throughout the night, slashing to the paint, drawing fouls and making a home at the free throw line. In 37 minutes of action, she hit 13 free throws on 19 attempts. Toeaina has hit 143 free throws on the season, putting her at No. 9 for the most made free throws in a single season, tying her with Kamilah Jackson. At 337 made free throws in her career, she stands alone at No. 5 all-time. Her performance also pushed her to No. 11 all-time in points scored passing Kim Everett with 1,180 career points.

Sophomore forward Makenna Woodfolk followed a career performance on Thursday, scoring 27 points against UC Santa Barbara, with nine points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

As a team, UH rallied behind the battle of the boards, outrebounding CP 43-40, and pulling down a season-high 20 offensive rebounds in the process.

The Rainbow Wahine will now set their sights on the BWC tournament. As announced by the conference office late Saturday night, UH will take on CSUN in the opening round of the tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. HT. The two teams split the season series at a game apiece, with UH taking the final matchup on the road, 56-54 on Feb. 22. The third and final matchup of the season will be shown on ESPN3.