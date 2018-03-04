Celebration of life for visionary co-founder of Polynesian Voyaging Society

A public celebration of life on Saturday for a visionary who helped change Hawaii’s history.

Anthropologist Ben Finney was the last surviving co-founder of the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

It was founded in 1973, but it was years earlier when a University of Hawaii professor handed him a book about the Kon Tiki, which basically said people accidentally drifted here.

She told him “change that.”

Despite many laughing at the idea, in 1975, PVS launched Hawaii’s first voyaging canoe in 600 years, and a year later, her first voyage.

A kahu (priest) blessed Finney and the other crew members on the first voyage: “I bless you Dr. Finney as a scientist from Hawaii, as one of us, the Hawaiians, I bless you with the Holy Spirit that God be with you and whatever he places before you that he will bless you.”

Finney was among Hokulea’s first crewmembers preparing to depart Honolua Bay, Maui on her maiden voyage to Tahiti in 1976. Hawaii’s first voyagers in 600 years.

It wasn’t an easy voyage, and Finney said there was a lot of skepticism at the idea, but they did it.

Thousands amassed on Tahiti’s shoreline for it had become not just Hawaii’s canoe, but Polynesia’s canoe. And in that crowd, Finney’s son Sean who was 4 at the time and now has a 4-year-old of his own.

“Now she will know how important this canoe is to our family as well as the world,” Sean Finney said.

Such stories shared today at Finney’s celebration of life at the University of Hawaii’s Marine Education Training Center at Sand Island, Hokulea’s home.

“I’m standing in front of the Hokulea, which is a canoe that he loved, if I can say even before the canoe was even born,” Sean said.

“It took enormous amount of courage, conviction, commitment, and believing in a dreams. All those kinds of ingredients of leadership, we have learned from people like Ben in many ways. If Hokulea is meaningful if it has value, we owe that man the dream,” Polynesian Voyaging Society president Nainoa Thompson said.

“When I showed the TSA guy my ID, he said, ‘Oh, you’re Ben Finney’s son. That guy has a lot of aloha for Hawaii.’ And that felt special, that felt like Hawaii knew him and he knew Hawaii,” Sean said.

The celebration ended with a photo before a final sail with Ben Finley.