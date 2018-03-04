One of UH baseball’s biggest fans gets her wish

A local girl who just recently battled a brain tumor will soon have her dream come true – a trip to the happiest place on earth thanks to Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

She found out at the University of Hawaii baseball game Sunday afternoon.

9-year-old Ella Otto and her family are some of UH baseball’s biggest fans. We’re told the team played a big role in Ella’s medical journey so it was only fitting to reveal the surprise at the game.

They say there’s no crying in baseball, but this time there were only happy tears out on the field.

“It’s really special, she’s like one of the toughest kids I know,” Ella’s mother Jena Otto said.

During baseball season, Ella and her family spent much of their time at the diamond supporting the Rainbow Warriors. But a few months ago in December, Ella’s health threw her a curve ball.

“To have her diagnosed with a brain tumor, it was nothing that any of us expected,” Otto said. “She went through two brain surgeries, two over 11 hours each brain surgery, and she made a miraculous recovery through it all so she is a total fighter.”

The team heard about Ella’s diagnosis and rallied behind her.

She was made an honorary bat girl and several players even paid her a visit at the hospital before her surgery.

Make-A Wish Hawaii got involved and on Sunday, the organization surprised Ella with a trip to Disney World.

“So when we decided, like hey we need to reveal this special thing to her, we wanted to kind of bring the guys in because they were a part of this journey for her,” Erika Knudson with Make-A Wish Hawaii said.

“She’s going to freak. She’s actually been researching on YouTube, the rides and things like that, like hoping ‘oh, if we get to go, I want to go on this one first.’ She’s a very adventurous kid,” Otto said.

Ella said the trip is a home run and she can’t wait.

“I was very excited and happy,” Ella said. “I’m going to go on all the rides.”

Ella is back in school and recovering well.

She and her family will be leaving for Walt Disney World later this month for a week long trip.