Pac West Champion HPU Sharks selected as second seed in NCAA Division II Championship Tournament

PacWest Conference Champion and Tournament Champion Hawai‘i Pacific University drew the No. 2 seed in the West Region as the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship field was announced Sunday evening.

The Sharks (26-3, 18-2) won an automatic berth to the championship with their 77-71 victory over Point Loma in the PacWest Conference Tournament on Saturday. HPU meets seventh seeded Montana State Billings (18-11), the winners of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament, in the quarterfinal round. The Sharks defeated the Yellowjackets 79-52 in the Oahu Christmas Classic in December.

Azusa Pacific (27-4, 18-2), who tied HPU for the regular season crown, was selected by the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee as the No. 1 seed and host of the regional. The Cougars were upset by Point Loma 76-68 in the PacWest Conference Tournament semifinals. APU meets eighth seeded Humboldt State (18-12) who won the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament with a last second 3-pointer to upset UC San Diego 76-75.

UC San Diego (27-4), the CCAA regular season champion is the number three seed draws sixth seeded Seattle Pacific (23-7) who lost to MSU Billings 71-61 in the championship game of the GNAC Tournament.

The 4-5 quarterfinal is a playoff between GNAC regular season champions. Northwest Nazarene (22-4) is the number four seed. NNU fell to MSU Billings in the conference tournament semifinals 76-69. The Nighthawks draw fifth seed Alaska Anchorage (25-4), who lost in the GNAC semis to Seattle Pacific 74-65.

The NCAA Division II Women’s West Regional is set for quarterfinal action on Friday, semifinal play on Saturday and the championship game on Monday, Feb. 12 at Azusa Pacific’s Felix Event Center in Asuza, Calif. Tipoff times and ticket information will be announced soon.

NCAA DIVISION II WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

WEST REGIONAL BRACKET

Asuza, Calif.

1. Azusa Pacific (27-4)

8. Humboldt State (18-12)

4. Northwest Nazarene (22-4)

5. Alaska Anchorage (25-4)

2. Hawai‘i Pacific (26-3)

7. Montana State Billings (22-11)

3. UC San Diego (27-4)

6. Seattle Pacific (23-7)