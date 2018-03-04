Pouelsen pitches complete game shutout as ‘Bows split series with Loyola Marymount

Sophomore Logan Pouelsen pitched a complete game shutout as the University of Hawaii baseball team beat Loyola Marymount Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors who split the series with LMU with a second consecutive win, got a four-hit gem with five strikeouts from the fan favorite who improved to 2-0.

“I have no words to say about it, it was just one of the perfect days you know? Go out on the mound, throw nine innings against a very good ball club, I’m very excited” said Pouelsen.

At the plate, the Rainbows were led by third baseman Ethan Lopez who went 2-4 with an RBI and first baseman Adam Fogel who drove in two runs to take his team leading total to eight on the season.\

#HawaiiBSB starting pitching threw 30 1/3 innings with only two runs allowed this series. Only one was earned. Insane. https://t.co/rn0AH8dHpD — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerKHON) March 5, 2018

After a 3-0 start, UH has split series with BYU and LMU and will next travel for the first time this season.

‘Bows will play a three game series at 22nd ranked LSU on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

All three games against the perennial national powers from the Southeastern Conference will be available via stream on the Watch ESPN App and ESPN3.com