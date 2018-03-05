Fake iTunes emails can trick consumers

Many iTunes account holders are scratching their heads after suspicious emails showed up in their inbox.

In this Action Line Consumer Alert, we show you the difference between a real email from Apple and a fake one.

They’re popping up in a lot of inboxes.

Fake emails pretending to be from Apple.

The emails come in the form of receipts or requests for password resets.

“Their concern is that they have to click on the link and go in there to fix everything,” said Jason Kama, Hawaii Better Business Bureau Marketplace manager.

I took the fake email to Jason Kama of the Hawaii Better Business Bureau who explained the similarities and differences between a fake and a real email from Apple

“When you look at it there’s no, this is the actual Apple receipt. So it usually has the bill too so the customer’s name is listed there. The customer’s name is not listed on this one because they’re using that as just like a, they’re sending it out as a mass email,” Kama said.

Kama also says if you look at the sender’s address on the email, the real one comes from noreply@email.apple.com.

The fake one has a much longer one with a variety of letters and numbers.

Apple says its receipts will always include a current billing address.

The fake one doesn’t.

“Well, it’s dangerous because it’s a very valid looking copy and they’re using all of the same fonts, they’re using the same table styles and it’s very believable,” added Kama.

If you think you may have entered your log in information on a scam website, Apple says you should change your password immediately. You’re also encouraged to report fraudulent emails to Apple.

We’ve posted a link on our website if you want to make a report.

If you have a consumer concern or are interested in becoming an Action Line volunteer for just a few hours a week, give us a call at 591-0222 weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or you can send an email anytime to actionline@khon2.com.