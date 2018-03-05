Hawaii native, Broadway star critically injured, young daughter killed in NY crash

A Tony-Award-winning actress and Hawaii native was severely injured in a crash in New York Monday that claimed the life of her young daughter.

According to New York Daily News, Ruthie Ann Miles was crossing the street in Brooklyn with her 4-year-old daughter when they were hit by a car.

They were accompanied by a friend and the woman’s 1-year-old son. Both children were killed.

Miles and her friend were taken to the hospital, where Miles was listed in critical condition.

“She (the driver) started going slow, and I was like, oh, I told my friend like oh, watch it, she’s still going,” said a witness. “She threw her head back, closed her eyes, and she just accelerated.”

“The woman stopped for two seconds, really slow, and then floored it trying to get away, and she ended up hitting the parked cars on the other side,” said another witness. “The baby went flying in the air.”

According to reports, the driver was taken away in an ambulance. At last check, no arrest was made.

Authorities say she claimed she suffered a medical condition.

Miles, who is a 2001 graduate from Kaimuki High School, won a Tony Award in 2015 for her performance in “The King and I.”

KHON2 spoke to Miles’ high school drama teacher, who tells us she’s devastated by the news.

She adds that Miles is seven months pregnant.