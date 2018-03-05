Logan Pouelsen named Big West Conference Pitcher of the Week

It was announced on Monday by officials at the conference office that University of Hawai’i sophomore Logan Pouelsen has been named Big West Pitcher of the Week for his efforts against Loyola Marymount. This is his first career weekly award.

Pouelsen (Huntington Beach, Calif.) garnered the weekly honors by dealing his first career complete-game shutout, holding defending West Coast Conference Co-Champion LMU to just four hits in the 4-0 victory. He didn’t allow any extra base hits and had no walks on 105 pitches, striking out five LMU batters.

With the victory, Pouelsen helped the Rainbow Warriors to earn the series split and carry a two-game winning streak into this week’s matchup in Baton Rouge, La. with No. 14 LSU.

In addition, Pouelsen improved his record to 2-0 and dropped his ERA to 0.60 to rank 55th nationally, holding opposing batters just .137 hitting this season and ranking 50th nationally with just 4.20 hits allowed per game.

The Rainbow Warriors (7-4) will face the defending College World Series Runner-up Tigers (8-4) in a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium from Friday-Sunday (March 9-11). The games will appear on SECN+ streaming network.