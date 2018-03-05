New allegations against deadly hit-and-run driver revealed in court



A woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed two men in Makaha admitted to police she was drinking and smoking marijuana that night, but insists she was not driving.

Sierra Burns, 21, remains behind bars at Oahu Community Correctional Center as she awaits trial.

Burns’ attorney told KHON2 other witnesses have come forward claiming they believe they saw a man driving the vehicle that hit the two men.

Burns wiped away tears during her first court appearance Monday morning.

She’s charged in the deaths of Jonah Ragsdale, 21, and Daniel Mole, 23. The men were changing a tire on the side of Farrington Highway when they were hit.

“On Feb. 19, 2018, the defendant made the choice to drink, to smoke weed at Yokohama Bay, that she made the choice to get in her car and drive,” prosecutors argued.

Police later found Burns passed out in the back seat of her vehicle.

“There was an eyewitness who gave a statement. One of Ms. Burns’ friends who identified her as driving the car, the only person in the car leaving Yokohama Bay shortly before the three males were struck, so shortly before the incident,” prosecutors said. “There’s also an eyewitness who clearly identified her just down the street of the site of the incident.”

However, Burns’ attorney, Victor Bakke, argued there are other witnesses who say differently.

“There were several witnesses who filed police reports who say they saw a male jump out of the car with a backpack that they believed was driving,” Bakke said.

The judge agreed to lower Burns’ bond from $750,000 to $500,000, but her attorney argues that amount is unfair to his client.

“Granted, it’s a horrible, horrible, horrible tragedy. There’s no way around that, but the law says that people have a right to bail. The recommendation was for supervised release and the judge, in my mind, did not give a sufficient reason as to why she did not follow her own court officer’s recommendation,” Bakke said.

Burns pleaded not guilty. A trial is currently set for May.