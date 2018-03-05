Parents push for release of abuse, neglect reports at child care facilities

A proposal to give parents more information when choosing childcare is moving forward at the state Legislature.

Rey and Chelsea Valiente have tried for years to bring justice for their 3-year-old son, Peyton.

At 17 months old, Peyton spent a month in the hospital for an injury that his parents say happened at a home daycare.

“What happened to Peyton, it was very bad. We don’t want anymore children going through that,” said Rey Valiente.

“There will never be a record of Peyton Valiente in the child abuse registry along with who hurt him,” said Laurie Hirohata, a former Department of Human Services employee.

The Honolulu Police Department admitted it dropped the ball in the investigation, so the Attorney General’s office took it over, but was unable to bring charges.

Peyton’s parents are now throwing support behind a bill that acts as an added safeguard to give parents more additional information about who is watching their child.

Current state law does not provide parents with information of state-run findings or allegations of child abuse or neglect.

“I wanted to know what their findings were, and they wouldn’t allow it, because of confidentiality rule,” explained Chelsea Valiente.

“Why is it so hard to get information about the perpetrator?” asked Rey Valiente.

If Senate Bill 2097 passes, parents are allowed access to that information.

The Valientes believe it could have protected Peyton. The toddler currently undergoes regular physical therapy treatments because of his injuries.

“Our children are our most important asset and we should be able to find out the person we’re entrusting our children’s well-being is not just capable, but also safe,” said Chelsea Valiente.