Resurfacing project in Waimalu area begins in May

This stretch of the H-1 freeway between the Waimalu Viaduct and the Aiea Off ramp sees around 240,000 cars each day.

With that amount of traffic, Tim Sakahara the DOT says working overnight is the best option. “It’s the busiest portion of the state by far in terms of the highways. So we know to do daytime work during those conditions, it’s going to have a significant impact.”

The project to resurface and widen the portion of the H-1 freeway between the Waimalu Viaduct and the Aiea Off ramp will start this May and take two years to complete.

In that time, overnight work will prompt closures of anywhere from 1 to 3 lanes. “There will be a staggered closure. “So earlier, like 7:30 PM let’s say we’ll start with one lane closure, and then an hour later, maybe two lanes and then later a three lane. But in the overnight hours there will be up to three lanes closed so people want to be aware of that.”

Crews will only work in one direction at a time while the overnight work is underway.

As far as noise, the Department of Health still needs to approve a noise variance for overnight hours, but DOT will be using low volume generators along with other noise reducing equipment to keep noise to a minimum, “There’s a 24 hour hotline that is set up in case residents are disturbed. They can give the project manager a call to make sure that we are being good neighbors.”