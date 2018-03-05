Toeaina selected to BWC First Team for second straight season

University of Hawai’i women’s basketball’s senior guard Sarah Toeaina has been named to the Big West Conference First Team for the second consecutive season, announced by the conference office on Monday.

Toeaina has been the catalyst for the Rainbow Wahine all season long leading the team in points (470), scoring average (16.2), field goal percentage (51.8%), free throw attempts (216), free throws made (143), offensive rebounds (64), and minutes played (1,024). She also finished second on the team in rebounds (177), rebounding average (6.1), and assists (54).

Her overall numbers also placed her at the top of the conference ranking No. 5 in points per game, No. 3 in field percentage, No. 2 in free throws made, and No. 10 rebounds per game.

During conference play, the Covington, Washington native scored double-digits in 14-of-15 games, and led the “Bows in scoring for 12 of the 15 games. Her standout performance of the season came at Long Beach State when she scored 24 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double.

In front of the home crowd on Jan. 25, Toeaina became the 21st member of the 1,000 point club at UH. Since then, she has kept up her torrid pace, reaching 1,180 points for No. 11 all-time in the UH record book.

Toeiana and the Rainbow Wahine will aim to continue their season with an opening-round matchup against CSUN in the BWC tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. HT.

FIRST TEAM

Morgan Bertsch, UC Davis

Drew Edelman, UC Santa Barbara

Channon Fluker, CSUN

Morgan Green, UC Irvine

Dynn Leaupepe, Cal Poly

Sarah Toeaina, Hawai’i

SECOND TEAM

Tessa Boagni, CSUN

Michelle Curry, UC Riverside

Pele Gianotti, UC Davis

Lauren Holt, UC Riverside

Rachel Nagel, UC Davis

Daeja Smith, Cal State Fullerton

HONORABLE MENTION

Sarah Bates, UC Santa Barbara

Shanaijah Davison, Long Beach State

Naomi Hunt, Long Beach State

Lynn Leaupepe, Cal Poly

Dani Nafekh, UC Davis

Jordan Sanders, UC Irvine

Cecily Wilson, Long Beach State

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Sarah Bates, UC Santa Barbara

Shanaijah Davison, Long Beach State

Cierra Hall, UC Davis

Naomi Hunt, Long Beach State

Jordan Sanders, UC Irvine

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Channon Fluker, CSUN

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Jordan Sanders, UC Irvine

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jennifer Gross, UC Davis

BEST SIXTH PLAYER: Ayzhiana Basallo, Cal Poly

BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Channon Fluker, CSUN

BEST HUSTLE PLAYER: Dye Stahley, Cal Poly