Toeaina selected to BWC First Team for second straight season

University of Hawai’i women’s basketball’s senior guard Sarah Toeaina has been named to the Big West Conference First Team for the second consecutive season, announced by the conference office on Monday.
Toeaina has been the catalyst for the Rainbow Wahine all season long leading the team in points (470), scoring average (16.2), field goal percentage (51.8%), free throw attempts (216), free throws made (143), offensive rebounds (64), and minutes played (1,024). She also finished second on the team in rebounds (177), rebounding average (6.1), and assists (54).
Her overall numbers also placed her at the top of the conference ranking No. 5 in points per game, No. 3 in field percentage, No. 2 in free throws made, and No. 10 rebounds per game.
During conference play, the Covington, Washington native scored double-digits in 14-of-15 games, and led the “Bows in scoring for 12 of the 15 games. Her standout performance of the season came at Long Beach State when she scored 24 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double.
In front of the home crowd on Jan. 25, Toeaina became the 21st member of the 1,000 point club at UH. Since then, she has kept up her torrid pace, reaching 1,180 points for No. 11 all-time in the UH record book.
Toeiana and the Rainbow Wahine will aim to continue their season with an opening-round matchup against CSUN in the BWC tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. HT.
FIRST TEAM
Morgan Bertsch, UC Davis
Drew Edelman, UC Santa Barbara
Channon Fluker, CSUN
Morgan Green, UC Irvine
Dynn Leaupepe, Cal Poly
Sarah Toeaina, Hawai’i
SECOND TEAM
Tessa Boagni, CSUN
Michelle Curry, UC Riverside
Pele Gianotti, UC Davis
Lauren Holt, UC Riverside
Rachel Nagel, UC Davis
Daeja Smith, Cal State Fullerton
HONORABLE MENTION
Sarah Bates, UC Santa Barbara
Shanaijah Davison, Long Beach State
Naomi Hunt, Long Beach State
Lynn Leaupepe, Cal Poly
Dani Nafekh, UC Davis
Jordan Sanders, UC Irvine
Cecily Wilson, Long Beach State
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Sarah Bates, UC Santa Barbara
Shanaijah Davison, Long Beach State
Cierra Hall, UC Davis
Naomi Hunt, Long Beach State
Jordan Sanders, UC Irvine
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Channon Fluker, CSUN
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Jordan Sanders, UC Irvine
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jennifer Gross, UC Davis
BEST SIXTH PLAYER: Ayzhiana Basallo, Cal Poly
BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Channon Fluker, CSUN
BEST HUSTLE PLAYER: Dye Stahley, Cal Poly