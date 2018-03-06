Hawaiian Humane Society investigating disturbing cat video

The Hawaiian Humane Society is investigating a disturbing video that’s circulating on social media.

“What we saw on the video was absolutely horrifying,” said Suzy Tam of the Hawaiian Humane Society. “It appeared to be a male throwing a cat what off what appeared to be a second story. It was absolutely horrifying, we can’t believe someone would do this.”

If you’ve seen it on social media and have any information that can help the investigation — you’re asked to call the Hawaiian Humane Society at 356-2250.