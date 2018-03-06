Rainbow Wahine Softball Hosts Outrigger Resorts Spring Fling Tourney

The University of Hawai’i softball team (10-8, 0-0 Big West) continues their 18-game homestand this week as the ‘Bows host the Outrigger Resorts Spring Fling Tournament. Arkansas Pine Bluff, BYU, East Carolina, James Madison, and Longwood will be in Honolulu to compete in the five-day tournament, which runs from March 7-11 at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The ‘Bows continue to be led by junior third baseman Nicole Lopez who has started all 18 games at the hot corner and is hitting .362 with a team-high 21 hits, and 11 runs scored. She is tied for the team-lead with four doubles with Heather Cameron and is second on the team with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a .586 slugging percentage. Junior outfielder Jennifer Iseri is second on the squad with a .355 batting average (11-for-31) in 13 games played. She has two doubles, three runs scored and two RBI. Sophomore catcher/designated player Callee Heen is third on the team with a .3247 average (17-for-52). She leads UH with five home runs, 17 RBI and a .673 slugging percentage. In all, there are five Rainbow Wahine hitting above the .300 mark-including junior catcher/designated player Cameron (.313) and freshman outfielder, Britnee Rossi (.308).

In the circle, senior pitcher Brittany Hitchcock has lowered her ERA to 1.97 in 53.1 innings pitched. She fired a pair of complete game shutouts last week against Longwood and UTEP. Overall she has 14 walks with 42 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .245 batting average. Fellow senior pitcher Dana Thomsen has thrown 61.0 innings and comes into the week with a 3.10 ERA. She has recorded 12 walks with 53 strikeouts thus far this season.

This will be UH’s fourth straight tournament it is playing in, after starting the season on the road at UNLV’s Marucci Desert Classic followed by Loyola Marymount’s LMU Tournament. UH opened their home season last week with the Texaco Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament at the newly renovated Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Outrigger Resorts Spring Fling Tournament

Teams: Arkansas Pine Bluff, BYU, East Carolina, Hawai’i, James Madison, Longwood

Site: Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium (1,200) – Honolulu, HI

Dates: March 7-11, 2018

Livestats: Live in-game stats will be available at HawaiiAthletics.com

Admission is FREE!

Schedule:

Wednesday, March 7

1:00 pm BYU vs. Longwood

3:30 pm BYU vs. James Madison

6:00 pm Hawai’i vs. East Carolina

Thursday, March 8

11:00 am East Carolina vs. Longwood

1:30 pm East Carolina vs. James Madison

4:00 pm Longwood vs. James Madison

6:30 pm Hawai’i vs. BYU

Friday, March 9

11:00 am James Madison vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff

1:30 pm East Carolina vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff

4:00 pm East Carolina vs. BYU

6:30 pm Hawai’i vs. Longwood

Saturday, March 10

10:00 am Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. BYU

12:00 pm James Madison vs. BYU

2:00 pm Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. Longwood

4:00 pm Hawai’i vs. James Madison

Sunday, March 11

11:00 am Hawai’i vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff