Tuition assistance available for native Hawaiian students

St. Andrew’s Schools and Kamehameha Schools are partnering in the Ke Alii Collaboration.

The program will provide half a million dollars in tuition assistance for new and enrolled native Hawaiian students at The Priory (girls K-12) and The Prep (boys K-5) who demonstrate a need for financial help.

The Ke Alii Collaboration is a three-year commitment between the two schools, which includes the intent to continue beyond the initial term.

New enrollees of native Hawaiian ancestry at St. Andrew’s Schools will be eligible for the tuition assistance program, beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

