Whole Foods Market to hold job fair for new Ward Village store

Whole Foods Market is looking for hundreds of workers to staff its new Ward Village store.

The location is slated to open on Queen Street in May.

Later this month, the company will hold a three-day job fair to fill 300 positions.

It will take place March 20-22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

If you are interested in applying, click here for more information.

Walk-ins are also welcome, and applicants do not have to apply online in order to attend the job fair.

The 72,000-square-foot, two-story store will be the fourth Whole Foods Market in Hawaii.

