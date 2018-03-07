Buggs’ freshman season isn’t his first time at the Big West Tournament

Drew Buggs is one of few freshman that has had a taste of March Madness.

Back in 2016, the then Long Beach Poly senior basketball star was in attendance with the University of Hawai’i when it learned it’s NCAA Tournament seeding the day after winning that year’s Big West Tournament Championship in Anaheim, California.

The Rainbow Warriors’ point guard is chasing that rush again when he leads his ‘Bows into Anaheim as the tourney 6 seed to take on (3) UC Irvine Thursday night.

“It was a great environment and then when I went to the selection show with the team.” Buggs said.

“It was great and that was something I want to be able to experience again and be a part of this time being actually on the team and that’s something I’m looking forward to.“It’s exciting that’s what you live for. The chance to make history and the goal is to get back to the tournament. Come out here and play good and try to hit a good streak.”

Buggs, who has excelled after redshirting in 2016-2017 while recovering from a knee injury suffered in high school, is averaging 8.1 points per game. He ranks 3rd in the conference with 1.4 steals per game, and 8th with 3.5 assists per game.

“I want to win so I just want to do whatever I need to do whatever my team needs me to do to win. and sometimes that requires me stepping up and just doing my role. That’s what I try to do each and every day out there.” Buggs added.

Game 30

Who: No. 6 Hawai’i (17-12, 8-8 Big West) vs. No. 3 UC Irvine (16-16, 11-5 Big West)

When: Thursday, March 8, 2018

Time: 6:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. HT

Where: The Honda Center (18,336) – Anaheim, Calif.

Television: Fox Prime Ticket (Delayed). Sam Farber (pxp), Corey Maggette (analyst), and Rashuan Haylock (sideline)

Streaming Video: FoxSportsGo/FoxSportsGo app

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM with Bobby Curran and Jeff Portnoy. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Audio Webcast: ESPN1420am.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats: StatBroadcast.com

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his third season at UH (59-34). Russell Turner is in his 8th season at UCI (155-121).

Series Information: UCI leads, 12-6.

About UC Irvine: The Anteaters enter the tournament having won eight of their last 10 games…UCI lost its regular-season finale, 90-84, in double-overtime vs. UC Davis that spoiled their chance for a league crown…the Anteaters lead the league in scoring defense, field goal percentage defense, rebounding margin, and blocks…Evan Leonard is the team’s top scorer at 13.5 ppg.

