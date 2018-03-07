Driver involved in Broadway star’s tragedy has past citations for speeding, running red lights

There’s anger and frustration after two children were hit and killed by a car in Brooklyn Monday, and their mothers, both from Hawaii, were hospitalized.

“I share my communities frustration and I wish she was under arrest right now,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

One of the women who was hit is Tony-Award-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles, a 2001 graduate of Kaimuki High School.

Authorities say Miles was crossing the street with her 5-year-old daughter, Abigail, friend Lauren Lew, and Lew’s 1-year-old son, Joshua, when a car hit them.

Miles is seven months pregnant.

Police told KHON2 News her baby was not harmed.

But it’s still uncertain if the driver, who ran a red light, will be charged.

Police in New York identified the driver as Dorothy Bruns, 44, of Staten Island.

They say Bruns may have suffered a seizure, and that officers on the scene in Park Slope, Brooklyn saw her foaming at the mouth.

The NYPD says officers are currently looking at her medical records.

Investigators are also awaiting.blood test results.

Bruns’ driver’s license has been suspended.

But many people, including Mayor de Blasio, are demanding changes.

Bruns’ car was previously cited four times for running red lights and four other occasions for speeding in school zones.

“She should never have been allowed to be driving a car after what we know of these violations,” said Mayor de Blasio. “And measures need to be taken to make sure she never drives a car anymore.”