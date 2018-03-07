Former Aloha Airlines employees reminisce about their final flight a decade ago

The end of the month marks the 10th anniversary of the end of an era.

On March 31, 2008 Aloha Airlines flew its final flight ending a 61-year legacy of flying the Hawaiian skies.

As we approach the anniversary, we hear from former employees as they reminisce about their time at Aloha and what they’re doing now.

We catch up with robert james mc-peek.

He was hired in 2001 as a flight attendant and was there until the airline shut down in 2008.

“During the shutdown that’s one thing that people didn’t understand. it was like a death it was like losing somebody. For me, the initial thought was, ok what now?” recalls Robert James McPeek, former Aloha Airlines flight attendant.

KHON2 asked what do you think of when you hear 10 years since Aloha just stopped service? What goes through your mind?

“It feels like just yesterday. It just does not feel like 10 years really because the memories of it are just right there. And again..it was the best time of my life,” McPeek added.

To honor the 10-year anniversary of Aloha Airlines’ shut down, former workers will gather for a reunion later this month in Waikiki.

Robert says he’s looking forward to catching up with old friends, and spending time with people he hasn’t seen in a while.