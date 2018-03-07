Iseri hits first career home run, Rainbow Wahine beat ECU via mercy rule

The University of Hawai’i softball team (11-8, 0-0 Big West) pulled away from East Carolina, 9-0 in mercy rule-shortened five innings on the opening night of the Outrigger Resorts Spring Fling Tournament. Senior pitcher Dana Thomsen earned her first complete-game shutout of the season and junior outfielder Jennifer Iseri highlighted the scoring with her first career home run on Wednesday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. East Carolina fell to 6-15 overall.

Thomsen improved to 6-4 on the year. She fired five innings, spacing six hits with a walk and three strikeouts. She got help from her defense though, getting out of two bases loaded with one out situations in the game as the Pirates left seven runners on base.

Hawai’i erupted for four runs in the second. Callee Heen led off the frame with a double to the right-centerfield alley. She moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Heather Cameron. Britnee Rossi then hit a hard single that ricocheted off the third baseman to drive in Heen from third. Cheeks Ramos followed with a single to center to push Rossi to third. With runners at the corners, Danielle Garcielita then beat out an infield hit to second. On the play the second baseman muffed the throw from first base allowing Ramos to score. Jennifer Iseri then hit a grounder to second that resulted in a fielding error that allowed Sojka to cross the plate. Rachael Turner then drove an opposite-field single to left to drive in Garcielita to give UH an early 4-0 lead.

In the top of the third, East Carolina loaded the bases on three singles on one out, but UH escaped damage with a popout to first and a swinging strikeout.

UH added five more runs in the bottom of the third. Heen once again led off with a hit to right-centerfield. Cameron was then plunked to put runners at first and second. ECU then relieved starter Erin Poepping with Mary Williams. Rossi was erased as she was called out of the box at contact for the first out. Ramos then hit a single through the right-side of the infield as Cameron jumped over the ball to move to second as pinch runner Chardonnay Pantastico scored. Both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch. Sojka then blooped a single into left-center to drive in Cameron. Garcielita then hit an RBI groundout to short to score Ramos. Iseri then launched her first career home run over the rightfield fence to give UH a 9-0 lead.

The Pirates again loaded the bases with one out in the fourth on two singles and a walk. But the ‘Bows would get out of the jam on a strikeout and a flyout to right.

East Carolina starter Poepping allowed six runs on six hits while Williams gave up three runs on four hits. Both pitchers threw four innings apiece.

Hawai’i continues the Outrigger Resorts Spring Fling Tournament on Thursday as they will take on BYU at 6:00 pm at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.