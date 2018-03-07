No. 2 Hawai‘i to host 24th Outrigger Invitational featuring (4) BYU, (11) Penn St., (8) Lewis

HONOLULU – The No. 2 University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team concludes its seven-week homestand by hosting the 24th Outrigger Resorts Invitational, Thursday, March 8 through Saturday, March 10. The round-robin tournament features No. 4 BYU, No. 8 Lewis and No. 11 Penn State and will be played outside its traditional January timeslot for the first time.

The Rainbow Warriors (11-2) have captured eight Outrigger titles, including the last two, while BYU (14-4) and Penn State (10-4) are two-time champions. The three visiting teams have made a combined 28 appearances at the Outrigger – PSU (20), Lewis (6), and BYU (2).

UH enters the tourney having swept a two-match series with Concordia-Irvine. BYU extended its win streak to nine with a pair of home wins over Mountain Pacific Sports Federation foes Pepperdine and UCLA. PSU split a pair of Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association road matches with a win over NJIT and a five-set loss to Princeton. Lewis (13-5) won two non-conference matches against Lincoln-Memorial and King.

As one of the nation’s premiere men’s volleyball tournaments, this year’s Outrigger is one of the best. The field includes three NCAA Championship participants UH, BYU, and Penn State. The UH-PSU match-up is a rematch of last year’s NCAA Opening Round, which the Warriors won in five sets. UH and BYU met three times last season with the Warriors defeating the Cougars in the MPSF Tournament semifinals in Long Beach, Calif. Last season, Lewis finished runner-up in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association.

PSU participated in every Outrigger Invite from 1995-2011, capturing titles in consecutive years in 2008 and ’09. BYU appeared in 2005 and ’07 and captured the championship both years. Lewis made six appearances with runner-up finishes in 2012 and ’16.

Tournament Schedule

Thursday, March 8

BYU vs. Penn State 4:00 pm

Hawai’i vs. Lewis 7:00 pm

Friday, March 9

BYU vs. Lewis 4:00 pm

Hawai’i vs. Penn State 7:00 pm

Saturday, March 10

Penn State vs. Lewis 4:00 pm

Hawai’i vs. BYU 7:00 pm

Matches #14-16

What: 24th Outrigger Resorts Invitational

Who: No. 2 Hawai’i (11-2), No. 4 BYU (14-4), No. 8 Lewis (13-5), No. 11 Penn State (10-4)

When: Thursday, March 8 through Saturday, March 10

Time: 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. each day

Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu

Television Coverage: Spectrum Sports will air UH matches only; Kanoa Leahey (Thursday play-by-play), Scott Robbs (Friday/Saturday play-by-play), Chris McLachlin (color)

Streaming Video: http://www.bigwest.tv (UH matches only)

Radio Coverage: ESPN 1420AM (UH matches only); Tiff Wells (play-by-play)

Audio Webcast: espn1420am.com

Live Stats: Available at HawaiiAthletics.com

Tickets: Lower – Adult $14-16, Senior Citizen (ages 65+) $10, Student (4-HS) $5; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizen $10, Student $5; UH-Manoa students receive admission with validated ID.

Promotions: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is the official tournament sponsor and will award fantastic prizes throughout the weekend. Fans can register at the sports marketing table (located at Gate A) to participate in the “Volleyball Serving Contest” during intermission for the chance to win a $50 gift card.

