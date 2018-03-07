OCCC work furlough inmate on the run

An OCCC inmate has escaped.

Public safety officials are searching for Laumaka work furlough inmate Keith DeGuzman.

Officials say DeGuzman failed to return to OCCC by 12 p.m. Wednesday.

DeGuzman is 5’8″ and weighs 175 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

DeGuzman is serving time for Promotion of a Detrimental Drug 3 and Prohibited Acts Related to Drug Paraphernalia.

His next parole hearing was scheduled for August.

He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

DeGuzman is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.