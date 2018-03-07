Randall Okimoto steps down as Farrington head football coach

After 16 years as head coach of his alma mater, Randall Okimoto has stepped down as head football coach at Farrington High School.

Okimoto cited personal reasons for the resignation which was first reported by Felipe Ojastro of Spectrum Sports.

“I just need to invest my time to raising my children and to being a good husband. As you know coaching football is time consuming” Okimoto told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello via text message.

Since 2002 Okimoto earned over 100 victories with the Governors keeping the Kalihi school as a perennial power in the Oahu Interscholastic League.

Under his leadership the program made 11 appearances in the state championship tournament.

At this time there is no word on who will replace Okimoto, or how soon that a hire will be made.

