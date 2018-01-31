In every small town, there are big dreamers.

Dreamers are the ones who define culture and inspire others to never give up on their aspirations. Their stories give us the courage to go for it and make a difference with our unique gifts and talents.

BORN & RAISED features such a tribe from Hawaii.

It puts the spotlight on extraordinary individuals within that tribe who, against all odds, have risen and excelled in their chosen profession. These individuals consistently reach remarkable levels in their careers and leave lasting footprints on their community.

No one understands why they do the things they do. The only explanation is: They were born to do it.

Wednesday’s episode features professional big-wave surfers Kai Lenny, Billy Kemper, and Makua and Koa Rothman.

It was written and directed by Etienne Aurelius.

“Born & Raised” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.

It will re-air on KHON2 on Thursday, March 15, at 9:30 p.m., and Wednesday, March 28, at 9:30 p.m.

It will air on Hawaii’s CW on Tuesday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, March 20, at 10:35 p.m.