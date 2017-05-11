HAʻINA = “it is told” or “to tell”

Kamehameha Schools presents: HAʻINA, Stories of Music is a revolutionary half-hour special focusing on music artists who call Hawaiʻi their home.

Grammy Award winner Kalani Peʻa, plus up-and-comer, FORD model and professional surfer, Landon McNamara, legendary Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winner Henry Kapono, and contemporary singer songwriter Anuhea let you inside their world.

We’re tapping into the heartbeat of the islands with the trailblazing, highly sought after filmmaker Etienne Aurelius, whose unique vision will capture the audience and take viewers on a memorable ride.

KHON2’s McKenna Maduli and Kathy Muneno were our hosts and brought you up close and personal with these musical stars.

KALANI PEʻA’s debut album dropped less than a year ago and this Maui school teacher already has a Grammy in hand. He says music saved his life and now he’s riding a wave that’s only beginning to build.

LANDON MCNAMARA is the up and comer. All eyes are on this 20-year old North Shore model who rides the waves for a living. His debut album reached #1 on Billboard’s Reggae and iTunes charts.

HENRY KAPONO KAʻAIHUE is an award winning and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter. He is a multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner, and originally half of the duo C&K.

ANUHEA hit the scene with her debut album 8 years ago. The award-winning singer-songwriter digs her hands deep into every aspect of her music and success, while finding a way to stay home and close to her son.