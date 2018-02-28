Ready for Disaster

Hurricanes, tsunamis, even a nuclear attack.

All very scary and very dangerous emergencies that Hawaii could face. Are you ready?

After the missile alert mistake, it became clear that a lot of us don’t know what to do in a time of disaster. So we wanted to make it easy for all of us to get prepared.

We’ll walk you through the steps you should take now to make sure you and your family are ready to respond to emergencies of all kinds.

We’ve enlisted experts from government, military, and the community, gathered all the current planning guidelines and supply lists, and we tag along as a local family follows the steps.

Part 1: No-notice emergencies

Part 2: Your emergency kit essentials

Part 3: Make an emergency plan

Part 4: Hurricanes and tsunamis

Part 5: Key takeaways